Scroggs, B. Pratt
November 12, 1929 - November 7, 2020
Mr. B. Pratt Scroggs, age 90, of East Bend, passed away November 7, 2020. He was born in Murphy, NC, Cherokee County, on November 12, 1929, the son of Arthur B. Scroggs and Mamie Y. Scroggs. He graduated from Jonesville High School in Yadkin County, Brevard College and Western Carolina College and received his MAE from Western Carolina University. He was a teacher, coach and principal in the public schools of North Carolina and retired as principal of Sherwood Forest School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. He was a member of professional and civic organizations. He served in Europe at an early age with the 1st Division, 16th Infantry and 30th Special Service Company receiving WWII Victory Medal and Army Occupation of Germany Medal. He was always interested in the Boy Scout movement and served as scoutmaster in several locations. He was a master gardener and enjoyed sharing produce. Surviving are two children and two grandchildren. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund Trust, 3543 Robin Hood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.