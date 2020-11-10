Hill, Tanner Joseph
April 12, 1999 - November 5, 2020
Tanner Joseph Hill, 21, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1999 in Forsyth County to Steve Hill and Vickie Alexander Hill. Tanner loved to spend time outdoors. He especially liked trips to Belews Creek and Badin Lake, where he spent time with his siblings growing up. Tanner lived his life to the max and had a love for extreme sports like riding motorcycles and jet skis. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Janie Alexander; and his paternal grandparents, James and Norma Hill. Surviving family includes his three siblings, Morgan Hill, Austin Hill and Justin Hill; his father, Steve Hill; his mother, Vickie Alexander Hill; and grandfather, Joe Alexander. A private family visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
