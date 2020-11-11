McBride, Kenneth Gray
June 16, 1970 - November 6, 2020
Mr. Kenneth Gray McBride, 50, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on June 16, 1970, to Donald Gray and Kathy Anne Nichols McBride. Ken graduated with the 1988 class of RJ Reynolds High School and attended the North American Institute of Aviation. For most of his working career, Ken worked in equipment rentals. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR races, and building his remote-controlled cars. Ken was a loving father, papa, son, and brother who will be greatly missed. Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Lloyd and Maggie McBride and Buford and Betty Nichols. In addition to his parents, Ken is survived by his three children: Amber McBride, Taylor McBride, and Jesse McBride; a granddaughter, Laikyn Rice; and his brother, Todd McBride. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor 11:00 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.