Robert John Grace
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Grace, Robert John

March 22, 1948 - November 7, 2020

Robert John Grace passed away on November 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem. He was born on March 22, 1948 in Syracuse, NY to the late Robert Raymond and Mary Ellen Parsons Grace. Bob worked most recently at Douglas Battery, where he retired as Vice President.

Bob enjoyed being on Smith Mountain Lake. He loved boating and fishing. He especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Victoria Rose Grace; children, Lori (Bob) Kirkeby, Robert David (Julia) Grace, and Tom (Christine) Grace; 6 grandchildren; and siblings, David Grace and Lori Grace.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home

Clemmons, North Carolina
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
