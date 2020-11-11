Epperson, Alese King
December 3, 1950 - November 9, 2020
EPPERSON
MADISON
Alese King Epperson, 69, went home to be with her Lord Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born on December 3, 1950 in Stokes County to the late Arthur Davis and Arlene Bennett King. Alese was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church and was retired from Liberty Embroidery with 25 years of service. She was always talking about the Lord to everyone and she loved to read her bible. Alese loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, Alese was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Mamie "Sissy" King and Lillian Lynn Pluckett; 4 brothers, Henry King, Vesta Love King, Charles King, and Harvey King.
Alese is survived by her 3 children, Lisa Sue Epperson, Michael Epperson (Misty), and Richard Epperson; 7 grandchildren, Carrie Elizabeth Dellinger (Spencer), April Lynn Hill, Devin Michael Epperson, Conner Gray Epperson, Sarah Michelle Epperson, Richard Daryl Epperson II, and Daniel Bryce Epperson; 2 great-grandchildren, Arthur James Epperson and Alexander Michael Spencer and one great-granddaughter on the way; 4 sisters, Ruby Tucker, Betty Smith, Susie Covington, and Arlene King Holt; and 2 brothers, Roy King and General King.
There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Jerry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Epperson family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.