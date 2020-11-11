Swaim, Roy "Pete" Gray
August 6, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Roy "Pete" Gray Swaim, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Surry County on August 6, 1943. Son of the late William LeRoy Swaim and Lois Gray Swaim, he was preceded in death by, other than his parents, a brother, Roger Lee Swaim. Survivors include his son, Jody Lee Swaim (Tonya); a grandson, Devin Lee Swaim; brother, Michael Swaim (Punkin); sister, Betty Ruth Mastin; two nephews, Chris and Keith Mastin; step-son, Tim Cook, and Pete's former wife, Linda Myers. Mr. Swaim was a member of Dennyville Baptist Church, and worked for Chatham Manufacturing Company in Elkin for 45 years. He loved to ride horses, play softball and watch old Westerns on TV. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Dennyville Baptist Church with Pastor Joel Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Dennyville Baptist Church cemetery fund, 2713 Old Highway 60, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Swaim family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.