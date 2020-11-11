Menu
Roy Gray "Pete" Swaim
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1943
DIED
November 9, 2020
Swaim, Roy "Pete" Gray

August 6, 1943 - November 9, 2020

Roy "Pete" Gray Swaim, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Surry County on August 6, 1943. Son of the late William LeRoy Swaim and Lois Gray Swaim, he was preceded in death by, other than his parents, a brother, Roger Lee Swaim. Survivors include his son, Jody Lee Swaim (Tonya); a grandson, Devin Lee Swaim; brother, Michael Swaim (Punkin); sister, Betty Ruth Mastin; two nephews, Chris and Keith Mastin; step-son, Tim Cook, and Pete's former wife, Linda Myers. Mr. Swaim was a member of Dennyville Baptist Church, and worked for Chatham Manufacturing Company in Elkin for 45 years. He loved to ride horses, play softball and watch old Westerns on TV. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Dennyville Baptist Church with Pastor Joel Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Dennyville Baptist Church cemetery fund, 2713 Old Highway 60, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Swaim family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dennyville Baptist Church
2713 Old Highway 60, Ronda, North Carolina
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Dennyville Baptist Church
2713 Old Highway 60, Ronda, North Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Our loss is heaven’s gain! Love and miss you, Pete!
Debbie Moose
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry about Pete’s passing. He was a dear friend and I will miss him so much. Pete, you’re with your mom again now, and forever!
Debbie Moose
Friend
November 10, 2020
Shawn & Sally Redding
Family
November 10, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Pete passing away. Always friendly and willing to talk to me.
Benny Myers
November 10, 2020
Prayers for the Family.
Richard & Pam Kipp
Friend
November 10, 2020
Pete was a lifelong friend who I always looked forward to taking to. Pete was a loyal patron at Jerry's Snack Bar and was always surrounded by friends there. We will miss you, Pete.
Phil Martin
Friend
November 10, 2020
Pete is a second cousin, a school mate and a friend. I didn't get to see him a lot after I moved to South Carolina, but was in my thoughts a lot. May you rest high on that mountain.
Gray Macy
Classmate
November 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kay Tulbert
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dwaye & Andrea Collins
Friend
November 10, 2020