Timmons, David Willis
June 5, 1949 - November 9, 2020
Mr. David Willis Timmons, 71, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020.
David was born June 5, 1949 in Kentucky to Harry and Janice Timmons. He worked as an Engineer at Novant Health for 47 years and also ran his own business, Tim-Prox, for over 50 years. He was a hard worker and mentor to his coworkers. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time in Beaufort, watching the sailboats. Honorable, kind, and humble, David deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren, parents, and brothers. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Timmons and brother, Mark Timmons.
David is survived by his wife, Deborah Beane Timmons; children, Jill Bennett (Mike), Steven Timmons (Mimi), Travis Hester (Jenn), and Alyson Hill (LP); mother, Janice Carter; brother, Philip Timmons (Martha); 5 grandchildren, Logan, Livy, Joshua, Jake, and Luke; and several nieces and nephews, as well as many treasured friends.
A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Ardmore United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church TTWS Preschool, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.