William "Billy" Lewis Durham, 77, died on November 7, 2020 at the William M. Dunlap Center for Caring in Raleigh.



A native of Burlington, he was born on May 27, 1943 to Charles John Durham and Frances Porterfield Durham.



Billy graduated from Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, attended East Carolina University, and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. He later received his law degree from the University of North Carolina.



His career began in hospitality in country club management at Greenville Country Club and then Carmel Country Club in Charlotte. He was a fervent supporter of education and taught at Pitt Technical Institute while in Greenville.



After law school, Billy went on to become the Clerk of Superior Court for Alamance County. He subsequently was elected mayor of Burlington where he pursued a progressive agenda for Burlington and Alamance County that served as early foundation for the continued economic and education progress in the community. During this time, he was selected to participate in the inaugural Fellows Program at the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership, and served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church.



After serving as mayor, Billy relocated to Winston-Salem and served as an attorney in private practice for over 30 years. At the height of his legal career he grew his firm, Carolina Legal Associates, into a multiple office firm with offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Wilmington.



He was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and spent countless hours volunteering, mentoring and providing pro bono legal counsel. He was an early champion, volunteer and leader within the North Carolina Human Rights Fund (now Equality NC) with the goal of creating a more just and equitable world for LGBTQ people facing threats to life and safety from their government and communities.



When not practicing law and pursuing justice, Billy was a serial entrepreneur. He started and owned a boutique wine store, was an early convenience store pioneer, and pursued his passion for interior design and decorating through numerous entrepreneurial endeavors.



Billy was an ardent supporter of the arts, seen for years at the First Friday Gallery Hops in Winston-Salem spreading cheer and celebrating artists. He possessed a lifelong love of music, especially the piano and organ. He won the North Carolina high school championship for piano and was heralded for his ability to entertain family and friends gathered around a piano or organ.



Always the life of a party, the family will miss his quick wit, magnetic personality, endless supply of Southern quips, perennial smile, and piercing blue eyes.



Billy is survived by his son, Tyler (Anne), granddaughters, Madeline (Maddie) and Nell; sister, Ann Mebane (Kenneth), and numerous loving cousins, an aunt and uncle, nephews, and nieces.



The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony in the future.



In lieu of flowers, drink a good bourbon or martini and consider a donation to Equality North Carolina, P.O. Box 28768, Raleigh, NC 27611 or Transitions LifeCare Hospice, William M. Dunlap Center for Caring, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



