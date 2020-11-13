Menu
Lois Arlene Stanley
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Stanley, Lois Arlene

April 10, 1936 - November 12, 2020

Lois attended Forsyth Tech as a graphic artist. She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Anderson; mother, Ivy Estep Anderson; niece, Lynn; and sister-in-law, Goldie. She is survived by her children, Bobby Proctor (Kendra), Eddie Ford (Darlene), Chip Stanley (Amanda), and Montie James; brother, J. L. Anderson; niece, Linda; nephew, John; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Eddie and Darlene (home care), Wake Forest Baptist, Oak First Rehab, Kate B. Reynolds hospice home, and Trellis for exceptional care.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
