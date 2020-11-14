Cox, Larry Joe
February 29, 1948 - November 10, 2020
Larry Joe Cox, of Walkertown, entered into the immediate presence of his Lord on November 10, 2020. He was born on February 29, 1948 in Winston Salem, NC to Rubert and Ruby Cox. After high school, Larry was prepared to join the Professional Bowlers Tour, but Uncle Sam called, and he spent the next two years serving his country as a medic in the US Army. Larry was born to hunt but was forced to work in the Maintenance Department at RJ Reynolds. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt world class whitetail deer and arrowheads. He held a patent for his invention of a hunting scent dispenser. Larry was an accomplished songwriter; with two number one hits on the bluegrass charts. One, Hard Rock Mountain Prison ('til I die), was nominated for the 2010 Bluegrass Song of the year. He was also very creative and spent lots of time making wooden trinkets and tasty kitchen treats. Larry will be remembered most as a loving jack of all trades, who was an amazing father, caring brother, doting pawpaw and best friend to his cat, Scooter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister. Larry is survived by his son Travis Cox (Kelli); grandchildren (Kira, Khloe, and Colby Cox); sister Delores Stroupe (Robert); nieces Theresa Hancock and Robin Campbell (Chris) and many great nieces and nephews. Larry was also very appreciative for all of the support he received from his ex-wife Mickey Cox.
With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Larry will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Due to restrictions for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. Friends are welcome to come view and sign the register book without the family present from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.