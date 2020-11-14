Warden, Janet Faye
December 23, 1954 - November 13, 2020
Janet Faye Warden, age 65, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1954 in Yadkin County to the late John Lawrence Warden and Jennie Vee Collins Warden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rebecca Warden. She is survived by her longtime caregiver and cousin, Lawrence Warden, and many other close relatives. Janet enjoyed coloring, tracing pictures, singing gospel music, and she loved watching TV. Her funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Gentry Family Chapel with Bro. Anthony Davis and Bro. Lawrence Warden officiating. Burial will follow in the Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. Ms. Warden will be available for public viewing on Monday from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their love and deep compassion, that gave Janet good quality of life during her time at the nursing home. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.