Johnson, Kevin Blake



November 11, 2020



Kevin Blake Johnson, 55, died November 11, 2020 from ALS. The family will have a private memorial service.



Kevin was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Janice Smith Johnson and Gary R. Johnson, who survives. Kevin lived most of his life in Winston-Salem.



He was a devout Christian, read his bible daily and encouraged many friends to attend church. His father said, "Another star is in heaven now."



Memorial donations may be made to ALS Foundation, PO Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.