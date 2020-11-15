Cagle, Jr., Martin L.
August 23, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Martin L. Cagle, Jr., 77, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 8, 2020. Martin was born on August 23, 1943 in Iredell County to Martin L. Cagle, Sr. and Geneva Primm Cagle. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1961. Martin enjoyed a successful career as the owner of Cagle Realty, Inc., Crickett Mobile Homes and Cagle Construction & Consulting Company. Martin was a people person and a problem solver with an eye for perfection and never met a stranger. He loved lake life at Belews Lake with the fastest boats and Nascar racing including his short stint driving his own racecar for a season at Bowman Gray – where he was known as "Crickett Man." When his children were young he was very involved with the Soap Box Derby program in Winston Salem and never missed any sporting events his children and grandchildren were involved in. He was a true family man and loved all immensely. Martin was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Harvel Cagle; his son Cliff Cagle (Donna), his daughter Crickett Choplin (Chris, deceased), four grandchildren, Adam Cagle, Jake Cagle (Brooke), Courtney "Skooter" Choplin (his fav-o-rite granddaughter), Landon Choplin, four great grandchildren, Levi Garrett Cagle, Cole Thomas Cagle, Mason Clifton Cagle, Harper Leigh LeCompte, one sister Eugenia Cagle and his special beagle Daisy Mae. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Paul Mullen and Rev. Clark Chilton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The family would like to thank Forsyth County Emergency Services for their quick response and loving attention. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.