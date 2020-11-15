McClellan, Larry Wayne



October 11, 1938 - November 10, 2020



Larry Wayne McClellan, 82, of Clemmons passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born October 11, 1938 in Norfolk, VA. to William L. McClellan and Audrey W. McClellan. Larry, a loving husband, father & friend to many, was a musician, a Freemason in the Masonic Order, he coached & refereed local sports teams, was the director of security for The Crosby Golf Tournament, served as Regional Director of the SE Region of the Scottish Clan McClellan, served on the Village of Clemmons Town Council, served on the NC Alarm Systems Licensing Board and was the Founding President of Loss Prevention Services, Inc for 32 Years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 Years, Beverly H. McClellan as well as his mother Audrey M. Williams and stepfather Edison N. Williams. Surviving are his Brother Shelton F. Williams, Nephew Aric L. Williams, Sister Mary J. Williams, Nephew David Marrs, Nieces Andrea Marrs & Christin Henderson, Daughter Karen M. Swan, Grandson J.T. Swan and wife Tiffany Swan, Great Granddaughter Riley S. Swan, Son Nathan E. McClellan and his wife Maricela S. McClellan, Grandson William A. McClellan and Granddaughters Silviana C. McClellan & Olivia B. McClellan and numerous great nieces & nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Vogler Funeral Home in Clemmons NC on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 5:00pm. Seating will be limited due to Covid restrictions but the family will receive small groups in turn immediately following the service until 7:00pm



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.