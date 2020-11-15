Menu
Patricia Barr Giles
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Giles, Patricia Barr

August 28, 1926 - November 13, 2020

Patricia Barr Giles, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Salemtowne with her family by her side.

She grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia and graduated from Fairmont State College at the age of nineteen. She received her Masters in Library Science at Vanderbilt. She spent many years as head reference librarian at Wake Forest University and loved her career. After retirement, she volunteered as a docent at Reynolda House.

She is survived by her four sons, Eric B. Giles (Cathy Rens), Philip A. Giles, Richard C. Giles, and Stephen J. Giles. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Leah R. Giles (John Bell) and Hannah C. Giles, and her great-granddaughter, Juniper R. Bell.

No services are planned.




Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
