BORN
April 19, 1938
DIED
November 13, 2020
Irvin Franklin Disher, 82, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born April 19, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Irvin Sylvester Disher and Mary Mozelle Joyner Disher. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by his wife, Ida Mae McBride Disher; a sister, Mabel Disher; and five half-brothers and half-sisters. He is survived by his children, Dale (Shelly) Disher, Chris (Danita) Disher, and Celeste (Tracy) Latham; grandchildren, Ryan Disher, Chad Dolinger, Stephanie Dolinger (Norris Wilson), Jessica (John) Padden, Katlyn Disher, and Cheyenne Latham; great-grandchildren, Ebony, Emma, Kadey, Ryan Jr., Dallas, Daijah, Sophia, Eli, and Skylar; sisters, Joann (Danny) Gough, Jane Disher; and a brother, Johnny (Carolyn) Disher. Mr. Disher was a member of Union Methodist Church. He attended Bread of Life Baptist Church and loved his church family and he enjoyed collecting toy tractors. Mr. Disher will be available for public viewing Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow the public viewing, Monday at 8:00 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Chris Hauser officiating. The family would like to thank Donnie Reavis for the daily calls and conversations that he and Frankie enjoyed. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nov
16
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Micheal, Bridget, & Skylar Kimmer
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Prayers to Chris, Dale and Celeste and all of the family. The Disher family has been a staple in our community as long as I can remember. Good neighbors, friends and a loving family. Bless you all in your time of grief.
Sherria Kimmer
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Chris, Danita and family, so sorry to hear about your loss. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.

Respectfully,

Jerry Padden and Family
Jerry Padden
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
We have many fond memories of "Mr. Frank" over the years. May God hold your family safely in the Palm of His Hands, giving you strength, comfort, peace and Grace only He can give. You are all in our hearts and prayers.

Bobby & Melody Plowman
Shawn Shore
Melody Plowman
November 14, 2020
Chris, Danita and family,
So sorry for your loss . Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. I'm glad we got to chat today.
Love and prayers, Jay, Angie, and Jacob Brendle
Angie Brendle
Friend
November 14, 2020
Ryan, so sorry for your loss. Praying for each of you!
Liz/Melissa Gillenwater
November 14, 2020
I knew he had been sick, but was sorry to hear of his passing, prayers for the family and friends.
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Disher family during this difficult time.
ShaRee & Terry Parker
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020