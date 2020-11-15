Menu
Yadkinville – Russell Wade Driver, 74, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born March 17, 1946 in Yadkin County to the late Charlie Gray Driver and Ollie Ball Driver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Driver and Leo Driver. Surviving are his daughters, April (Michael) Pilcher, Annette (Shaun) Wagner; grandchildren, Corey Wade Pendry, Ryan Mark Pendry, MaKayla Rose Pendergrass; special friend, Becky Thomas. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Friends Cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. You can show your condolences to the family from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the Driver family. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Yadkin VFW Post 10346, 4328 Wilhelm Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Annette and April, so sorry for your loss of your Dad. He always would have kind word and smile. I know how much he loved you all and those grandchildren. May you treasure your memories and know you will see him again one day.
Karen Reavis Boyles
November 15, 2020
I want to offer my condolences to you and your family .
Alan Pilcher
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renee Dinkins Ring
November 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news. I have fond memories of hanging out with you guys, Russell was a dedicated Father. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Laura Thompson
November 14, 2020
April, Annette and other family members and friends, sorry to hear of your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Tony and Jane Hall
Family
November 14, 2020
We were sorry to hear of Russell's passing. We enjoyed his company and working on his vehicles for him. I'll never forget his thoughtfulness in adding to my salt and pepper shaker collection. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
Friend
November 14, 2020