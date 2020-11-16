Menu
George Otis Hellard
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Hellard, George Otis

July 28, 1932 - November 12, 2020

Mr. George Otis Hellard, 88, of Winston-Salem passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born July 28, 1932 to the late John Henry Hellard and Ora Black Hellard. Mr. Hellard retired from RJ Reynolds Archer with 23 years of service. He enjoyed many family trips to Gatlinburg, TN especially when his grandchildren were with him. He was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Carolyn Ernest Hellard, in 2005 as well as all of his siblings. Surviving are his second wife, Sallie Parks Hellard; his two daughters, Betsy Lewter (Roy) and Judy Sink; two grandchildren, Christopher Lewter (Melinda) and Kristi Lakey (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Kamdyn and Brody Lakey, Bronson and Addyson Lewter; stepdaughter; Debbie Clodfelter (Steve) and their children, Dylan and Macy: stepson, Gary Odell (Crystal); step grandchildren, Heather (Jonathan) and Brittany (Larry); and their mother, Tammy Odell. A private family service will be held. The burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
