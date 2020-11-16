Southern, Howard Wayne



May 5, 1941 - November 13, 2020



Mr. Howard Wayne Southern, 79, of King, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born May 5, 1941, he was the son of Harvey Lynn and Ethel Susan Fulk Southern. After attending Wake Forest University, Mr. Southern went on to work with Northwestern/ First Union Bank for more than 30 years. After retiring from banking, he worked as a liaison for Education Travel Adventures, assisting schools with arranging fieldtrips for students. A love of the great outdoors kept him outside cutting hay and wood, and as he found mobility more difficult, he would mow not only his own lawn, but his neighbors'. A strong role-model, he gave encouragement to his grandchildren by attending ball games, cross-country or swim meets, regardless of the miles to travel.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter and son-in-law, Angela (Greg) Boles; two grandchildren, Erica (Blaine) Durham and Eli Boles; and a host of special family members and friends. Mr. Southern was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Southern; and a sister, Melvin Bennett.



There will be a memorial service for Mr. Southern on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Bart Milleson will be officiating.



The family requests that all attendees please wear face masks and practice social distancing. If not feeling well or running a fever, please refrain from attending. The family appreciates the efforts in aiding in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.



Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Southern family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.