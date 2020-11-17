Brown, Lydia Wallace
May 2, 1925 - November 15, 2020
Lydia Wallace Brown, 95 of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born May 2, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late John and Flora Wallace. Mrs. Brown was a lifelong member of Christ Moravian Church and she dearly loved her church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Brown; son, David Brown; and 11 siblings. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Salem Moravian Graveyard. Mrs. Brown will lie in state from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Moravian Church, 919 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Sincere thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care of Lydia. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.