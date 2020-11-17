Penry, Sarah Doub



March 9, 1930 - November 11, 2020



Sarah Doub Penry, RN, 90, passed away on November 11, 2020. Sarah was born March 9, 1930, in Yadkin County to Arzie A. Doub and Fannie Saylor Doub. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Kiffin Penry; son, Richard Lee Penry; brothers, Aldene Doub, William Doub, Roy Doub, Edward Doub; and sister, Edith Kiger. Surviving are her sons, Martin Doub Penry, Denny Kiffin Penry; daughter, Edie Penry Scott; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Baute Penry, MD; son-in-law, Anthony Scott; grandchildren, Caitlin, Charlotte, Sarah, and Kiffin. Sarah dedicated her life to caring for others and after attending Pfeiffer Junior College she completed nursing school at Baptist Hospital in 1953, where she also met her late beloved husband, Dr. James Kiffin Penry. Sarah was a farm girl and had a passion for nature. She went rock climbing at Stone Mountain on her 60th birthday! For the arts-she participated in both choir and bells at Ardmore Methodist Church and was an avid supporter of the Winston-Salem Symphony and always sat stage left in the Stevens Center. She was an energetic (and vocal) sports fan and attended all home Wake Forest basketball games. Above all, Sarah was a loyal friend, mother and community activist. Those closest to her described her as a "renaissance" woman, an exceptional cook, a skilled gardener, the youngest elderly lady in the neighborhood, the best mother-in-law a girl could have, selfless, generous, and the epitome of love. Sarah will be dearly missed by her family, friends and community.



Her remains will be placed in the columbarium at Ardmore United Methodist Church next to her husband. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Crossnore School & Children's Home, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or the Epilepsy Medication Fund, 1920 W. First Street, Suite 5541-A, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.