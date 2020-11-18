Ellis, Sara Coppage Martin
January 19, 1942 - November 13, 2020
Sara Coppage Martin Ellis, formerly of Hayhira, GA, passed away on November 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Baptist Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
There will be a small, private service on Friday, November 20. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem building fund, 501 W 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to every individual and healthcare worker who has cared for her during this time of serious illness. Condolences may be made on-line through www.salemfh.com
.
Sara is preceded in death by father and mother Lewis and Mary Coppage, husband Alton Martin, 1 brother, and 3 sisters. She is survived by husband, John (Jim) Ellis; stepson, Scott Ellis; daughter, Raegina Martin; daughter, Dana (Robert) Scott and their daughter Sybil (8); son, Reed (Beth) Martin and their children Jade (18), Bailey (16), Piper (13), and Silas (10 mos).
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.