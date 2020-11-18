Townsend, Leroy A.



May 15, 1935 - November 14, 2020



Reverend Leroy Alexander Townsend was born on May 15, 1935 in Robeson County, NC to the late Roy and Ettie Ford Townsend. He was a graduate of Rosenwald High School in Fairmont, NC. Rev. Townsend worked as a machine operator for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a long term member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and served as Associate Pastor. Reverend Townsend passed away on November 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Townsend; children: Kenneth (Clarissa) Lowery, Stephanie (Richard) Allen of Matthews, NC and Stephanie Allen of Lithonia, GA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, George Townsend and many nieces, nephews and hosts of other relatives and friends.



Rev. Townsend may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be private. Entombment at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.