Boose, Mary Lou Hill
January 16, 1931 - November 17, 2020
Mrs. Mary Lou Hill Boose, age 89, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center. Mrs. Boose was born in Forsyth County on January 16, 1931 to Samuel O. and Stella Elizabeth Hill. She was a member of the Moravian faith and enjoyed drawing and caring for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Theodore Boose; three brothers, "Hank," Forrest, and Orien; and three sisters, Demarest Kenyon (her twin sister), Frances Elizabeth and Helen. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frances Stump and husband, Frank of Advance; two grandchildren, Jennifer Dobey and Stephen Newsome, Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Emily Dobey. A private funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to Winston-Salem Police Foundation, PO Box 24011, Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.