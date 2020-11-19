Pass, Patricia "Trish" Ann



December 16, 1941 - October 23, 2020



Miss Patricia Ann Pass passed away on October 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Forsyth County at Baptist Hospital on December 16, 1941 to the late Herbert Lee and Georgia Hedrick Pass.



Pat graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1960 and moved to Washington, DC where she resided with her paternal aunt, Sara Rizik. In 1971 she entered Forsyth Technical Institute to pursue a lifetime dream of becoming a nurse. Upon graduation in 1972, Pat became a Licensed Practical Nurse and began a 28 year career at North Carolina Baptist Hospital, retiring in 2000.



Preceeding Pat in death were her parents; brother Herbert Lee Pass, Jr.; sister Glenyce Pass Roybal, step-sisters Rebecca Wolfe Myers and Elizabeth Wolfe Allen; and step-father William J. Wolfe.



Survivors include brothers Gerald (Mary) Pass and Hardin "Josh" Pass, step-brothers Bill Wolfe and Fred Wolfe; many nieces and nephews including special niece Dewitt Myers, her dear friend of 43 years, Jan Frye Hill, and her dearly beloved cat, Bella.



A graveside service will be held on November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend John Shields officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Forsyth County, The American Red Cross, or The Forsyth Humane Society.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.