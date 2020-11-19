Menu
Colleen Stewart
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1931
DIED
November 16, 2020
Stewart, Colleen

March 11, 1931 - November 16, 2020

Kernersville

Mrs. Mary "Colleen" Reavis Stewart, 89, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Stewart was born March 11, 1931 in Yadkin County to Curtis and Mary Lee Wooten Reavis. She was a member of Courtney Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, toile painting, and making baskets. Mrs. Stewart was an avid antique dealer for 38 years.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Billie "Bill" Gladson Stewart; two children, Curtis Stewart and Sherry Plott; two sisters, Nan Jester and Peggy Cockerham; and one brother, Hubert Reavis. She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Jerry) Rowell; two grandchildren, Gretta (Kerry) Parnell and Jason Rowell; two grandchildren, Kacey Parnell and Vada Rowell; a sister-in-law, Nellie Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Courtney Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. James Williams officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Stewart family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Courtney Baptist Church cemetery
My thoughts and prayers are with Colleen’s family at this difficult time. She was a good friend of my Mom’s as I grew up and I thought the world of her
Robin Hall
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sending my condolences she was a true friend of mine
Barbara parker
November 17, 2020
Colleen will be missed. She was a special lady. I met her when I was a dealer at Vintage Village. Thankfully, we kept up with each other after I left the market. I looked forward to our talks on the phone in the evening. I will miss her, the world will be a little quieter without her laughter to lift our spirits. Love you Colleen!
Milissa Foy
Friend
November 17, 2020