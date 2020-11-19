Menu
Harvey Richard Wishon
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1935
DIED
November 8, 2020
Mr. Harvey Richard Wishon, 85, of Boonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Harvey was born March 11, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Earl and Rosa Sizemore Wishon.

Harvey was a veteran of the US Army. He was a man of many hobbies and interests from farming to cars, trucks, planes, and buses. He was the co-owner of H&W Used Cars in Boonville. From this, he expanded to H&W Truck Sales. Harvey was a partner of H&R Tours for several years before becoming a co-owner of Southland Transportation. He then decided to slow down and look for new challenges and tackled them head on. He loved buying vintage cars/trucks and restoring them to their original make. Harvey enjoyed buying old properties and remodeling them. He had the love and passion of taking something old and bringing new life back to it. He is now in the arms of his Lord, having his restoration of his new body.

Harvey was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend to many. He never lost sight of the love for his family and showed them every day. His family, especially his two grandsons, were his pride and joy in life. He touched the lives of many people he knew and called his friend. For this, he will forever be in many hearts.

Surviving of the home is his wife of 63 years, Dorothy "Dot" Pendry Wishon; a daughter, Gail (Greg) Davis of East Bend; a son, Jerry (Tina) Wishon of Boonville; two grandsons, Jeremy Wishon of Boone and Jared Wishon of Boonville. Harvey also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a God-sent angel in one very special great-niece, Ashley Doby; and his feline companion, Tink.

Due to restrictions for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. Friends are welcome to come sign the register without the family present Thursday, Nov. 19th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM and Friday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. With social distancing observed and a mask recommended, a graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Boonville Cemetery with Rev. Will Hamric and Rev. John Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Community Cemetery Fund, PO Box 166 Boonville, NC 27011.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at WFBMC for their compassion and understanding to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wishon family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
20
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Boonville Cemetery
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Calvin & Vicky Dudley
Family
November 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss . We’ll keep the family in our prayers .
Tony & Sue Burcham
Friend
November 18, 2020
I was fortunate to have known and to have done business with Harvey back in the mid 80s thru the mid 90s, and always enjoyed being with him, because you knew he his word was his bond. He was a true Southern Gentleman who treated his fellow man as he wanted to be treated. Although we sort of lost track of each other through the years, Harvey was a man I thought of often because of the deep respect I had for him.
My deepest sympathy to the Family.

Ray Lambeth- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Ray Lambeth
Friend
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of Harvey. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Harvey was a wonderful person. May God bless you and your family during this time.
Wade and Brenda Scott
Family
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry to hear about your loss.
Kathy Campbell
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dot and Family,
We were so sorry to hear of Harvey's passing. You have been and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Emma Bullin
November 18, 2020
My heart is very heavy to have read the loss of my very first friend in 1942. His dear mother was with my mom and Dr. Funny when my little brother was being born, Harvey and mother lived across the rd (Dobbins)
He came to play with me and keep me company, I was 4 yrs old. Harvey has always been very dear to me through church too! I stopped to see them about 5 yrs ago. Dot sorry I missed you, but you and family were still at church. May God be always in your hearts and his Angles always watch over you. In christ. Ruth Brown Kilpatrick
Ruth Kilpatrick
Friend
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shelby & Jerry Renegar
Friend
November 18, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Harvey's passing Dot. I helped Harvey in tobacco and cleaning up cars when I was young. He was great to work for and just a good human being.

David Cranfill
November 18, 2020