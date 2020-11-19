Wishon, Harvey Richard
March 11, 1935 - November 8, 2020
Mr. Harvey Richard Wishon, 85, of Boonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Harvey was born March 11, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Earl and Rosa Sizemore Wishon.
Harvey was a veteran of the US Army. He was a man of many hobbies and interests from farming to cars, trucks, planes, and buses. He was the co-owner of H&W Used Cars in Boonville. From this, he expanded to H&W Truck Sales. Harvey was a partner of H&R Tours for several years before becoming a co-owner of Southland Transportation. He then decided to slow down and look for new challenges and tackled them head on. He loved buying vintage cars/trucks and restoring them to their original make. Harvey enjoyed buying old properties and remodeling them. He had the love and passion of taking something old and bringing new life back to it. He is now in the arms of his Lord, having his restoration of his new body.
Harvey was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend to many. He never lost sight of the love for his family and showed them every day. His family, especially his two grandsons, were his pride and joy in life. He touched the lives of many people he knew and called his friend. For this, he will forever be in many hearts.
Surviving of the home is his wife of 63 years, Dorothy "Dot" Pendry Wishon; a daughter, Gail (Greg) Davis of East Bend; a son, Jerry (Tina) Wishon of Boonville; two grandsons, Jeremy Wishon of Boone and Jared Wishon of Boonville. Harvey also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a God-sent angel in one very special great-niece, Ashley Doby; and his feline companion, Tink.
Due to restrictions for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. Friends are welcome to come sign the register without the family present Thursday, Nov. 19th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM and Friday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. With social distancing observed and a mask recommended, a graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Boonville Cemetery with Rev. Will Hamric and Rev. John Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Community Cemetery Fund, PO Box 166 Boonville, NC 27011.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at WFBMC for their compassion and understanding to the family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wishon family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.