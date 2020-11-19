Sparks, Madeleine Smoot



July 30, 1925 - November 17, 2020



FARMINGTON – Mrs. Madeleine Smoot Sparks, 95, of Farmington, died Nov. 17, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC, a casualty of COVID-19.



The youngest child of Mattie Eaton and Robert Lee Smoot, she was born July 30, 1925 in Davie County on the family tobacco farm. As a first grader, she walked two miles to the bus stop. On rainy days, she rode astride the family mule led by her father. She was a bright little girl who graduated at the top of her class at Farmington High and attended Appalachian State Teachers College. She taught at the old Mocksville and Farmington high schools and taught chemistry at Davie High for 27 years.



She married Farmington classmate John F. Sparks in 1947, becoming a dairy farmer's wife and rearing six children. Her husband died in 2002. They were married 55 years. She was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church.



Also preceding her in death, son John Edwin Sparks; brothers, McKinley, Cedric, Lester and Johnnie; sons-in-law Robert "Bob" Segal and Freddy A. Young and daughters-in-law Mary B. Sparks and Carol W. Sparks. Survivors include children, Helen S. Myers (Bobby); Nancy S. Miller (Michael); Dwight A. Sparks (Elizabeth); Teresa S. Phifer (John); and Alethea S. Segal; 15 grandchildren and six step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Hazel Smoot and Betty Sparks Todd.



Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with burial at the Macedonia Moravian Church's God's Acre.



Due to the pandemic, there will not be a formal visitation. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Sparks by signing the register at Eaton Funeral Home.



Memorials suggested to Farmington Vol. Fire Dept., 1880 Farmington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.