Adams, Eva Ann McGrady
December 26, 1940 - November 16, 2020
Mrs. Eva Ann McGrady Adams, 79, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Patrick County, VA to the late DeHart McGrady and Mary Frances Wilson McGrady. Mrs. Adams was a graduate of Reynolds High School and went on to graduate from Draughn's Business College. She was a "Gold Star Wife" member of the Southeastern Region. Mrs. Adams retired from Baptist Hospital as a Unit Secretary. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Adams, Sr. and an infant son, Ronald David Adams. She is survived by three children: Frances Cobbler, Willam M. Adams, Jr. (Christy), and Tina Marie Peace (Jacob); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack and Steve Welborn; and one sister, Betty Holt. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. Danny Myers officiating. Mrs. Adams will lie-in-state from 1:00 to 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 19, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.