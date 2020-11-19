Menu
Calvin Pickard Ogburn
Ogburn, Calvin Pickard

Tallahassee, FL – Calvin Pickard Ogburn, 85, died on November 15, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Born June 9, 1935 he grew up in Winston-Salem, went to Reynolds High School, Oak Ridge Military Institute, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Guilford College. He began his work career with the Winston-Salem Housing Authority, continuing to work in the housing and redevelopment area in Waycross, GA and Tallahassee, FL until he retired in 2013.

He was predeceased by his parents, Calvin and Marie Ogburn; his stepmother, Ruth Thornton Ogburn; his son, Gordon; his stepbrother, Tom Thornton and his stepsister, Milly Philo. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou, his daughter, Ruth and stepsister, Elisabeth Thornton. Services will be streamed on the Bevis Funeral Home, Tallahassee website after November 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science, 3945 Museum Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32310 or the Northside Kiwanis Club, c/o Diane Reagans, 4304 Amber Valley Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
Lou and Our Ruthie,
I am so sad for you two. Ruth - I know you will miss your Daddy so very much. What a funny and kind man he was! Thinking of him makes me smile. We miss you, Ruthie, in our class at the pool. Please know you two are loved dearly. Prayers and hugs for you two.
Peggy Kelly and your Premier Pool Fruends
Friend
November 18, 2020
Lou,
I am so sorry to hear about Carl’s passing. I have missed seeing the two of you in person at Kiwanis meetings and the smile Cal always had. Our Northside Kiwanis Club was lucky to have him as a member. Let me know what we can do to help you at this time.
Debbie Wade
Debbie Wade
Friend
November 17, 2020
Dear Lou and Ruth, I am so sorry to hear of Cal"s passing. He was such a wonderful man, always welcoming with that twinkle in his eye. I always looked forward to seeing him at the gym "working out", and of course, Market Days will never be the same. I feel lucky to have known him. He will be very much missed. Thinking of you both and your families.
Jo Ann Prescott
Friend
November 17, 2020