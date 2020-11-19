Ogburn, Calvin Pickard



Tallahassee, FL – Calvin Pickard Ogburn, 85, died on November 15, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Born June 9, 1935 he grew up in Winston-Salem, went to Reynolds High School, Oak Ridge Military Institute, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Guilford College. He began his work career with the Winston-Salem Housing Authority, continuing to work in the housing and redevelopment area in Waycross, GA and Tallahassee, FL until he retired in 2013.



He was predeceased by his parents, Calvin and Marie Ogburn; his stepmother, Ruth Thornton Ogburn; his son, Gordon; his stepbrother, Tom Thornton and his stepsister, Milly Philo. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou, his daughter, Ruth and stepsister, Elisabeth Thornton. Services will be streamed on the Bevis Funeral Home, Tallahassee website after November 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science, 3945 Museum Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32310 or the Northside Kiwanis Club, c/o Diane Reagans, 4304 Amber Valley Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.