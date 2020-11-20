Bennett, Kathy Dale
January 23, 1955 - November 15, 2020
BENNETT
WALNUT COVE
Kathy Dale Bennett, 65, died early Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Kathy was born on January 23, 1955 in Stokes County to the late Harvey and Lillie Mae Yates Bennett. She owned and operated Country Florist for 40 years until her health no longer permitted.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her companion, Frank Wood; 2 sisters, Betty Gatewood (Beau) and Shirley Collins (Donnie); aunt, Georgie George; and 5 step children, Wendy, Kelley, Shannon, Julie, and Cory.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
There will be no formal visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bennett family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.