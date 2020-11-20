White, Sue Collins
July 4, 1957 - November 17, 2020
Ms. Sue Collins White, age 63, of King, NC, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Surry Co. on July 4, 1957, to the late George Monroe Collins and the late Imogene White Burton. She was retired from Cres Tobacco Company as an administrative assistant for 26 years. Surviving is her daughter, Jeanna Parkes; stepdaughter, Denise Tayson and her husband, Brian; son, Zach Collins and Lauren Pegram, his fiancée; six grandchildren, Kaly Parkes, Blake Greene, Kinsley Collins, Chase Bowman, Annie Tayson, Stella Tayson; sister, Donna Johnson; brother, Tim Collins. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockford Rd., Dobson, NC 27017, with Denise Tayson conducting. There will be no formal services held at the funeral home. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the White family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.