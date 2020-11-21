Engle, Edward Francis



Edward Francis Engle, age 71, passed away suddenly at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. Ed served as a radar technician in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and graduated from UNCG with a degree in Biology. He loved his family, friends at the Sierra Club, creating art and meditation. Ed lost his loving wife, Linda Haynes Engle, just a year and a half ago to Parkinson's disease. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Engle and Mary Foeller Engle of Winston-Salem; brothers, Robert Engle Jr. of Ohio, John R. Engle of Colorado, Frederick A. Engle of Charlotte, NC and sister, Sharon Engle Winsauer of Georgia. He is survived by his brother, Thomas J. Engle of Illinois and his sister, Mary Engle Pierce of Kansas, his step children and children of his heart, Tim Anderson of Oregon and Ashley Anderson Powell of Winston-Salem, along with grandchildren May and Margaret Anderson, and Mackenzie, Addison, Cameron and Lee Powell. Due to coronavirus, the memorial service will be family-only via the internet. Donations to Parkinson's research or the NC Sierra Club Foothills Group would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. The earth lost a wonderful, kind-hearted man but the universe gained the brightest of stars.



Salem Funeral & Cremations



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.