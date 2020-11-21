Starbuck, Patricia Vance



January 5, 1942 - November 19, 2020



Patricia Vance Starbuck, 78, of Kernersville, passed from death to life on November 19, 2020. Pat was born January 5, 1942 to the late Coy and Dorothy Kirkman Vance. She graduated from Kernersville High School, class of '60, and went on to earn her nursing degree from Forsyth Technical Community College, becoming a nurse at Forsyth Hospital, where she worked until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and loved being a part of the Heaven Bound Sunday School class. Pat loved the Lord, adored her family, and enjoyed traveling with loved ones.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Coy Vance, Jr., as well as stepmother, Rose Vance. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 59 years, John Starbuck, of Kernersville, who demonstrated immense love and care for her throughout her life. Also surviving are her son, Greg (April) Starbuck, of Kernersville, and daughter, Maria (Tim) Crawford, of Bethania. Six grandchildren, Alicia Crawford, Savannah (KC) Samuelson, Mac, Brettlyn, Banks, and Jax Starbuck, and three great-grandchildren, Maddox, McKenna and Maeve Samuelson. Her surviving siblings include Debbie (Kenny) Childress, Gary (Susan) Vance, Gale (Rick) Jiles, and bonus sisters - aunts, Jane (Richard) Vellines, and Lucille Barrow.



With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Pat will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during her illness. We will never forget the kindness that has been shown, especially from our church family. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.



Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Proverbs 31:10,28



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.