Farley, Michael Lee
September 8, 1960 - November 18, 2020
On November 18, 2020 we lost another great man. Mr. Michael Lee Farley, 60, was a loving husband, father, and papa. He loved riding motorcycles, watching war and western movies. Michael also enjoyed listening to all genres of music; bluegrass, Lynard Skynard, Hank, and George were some of his favorites. He worked as a commercial plumber for K-Ham Plumbing for 26 years. Michael was born September 8, 1960 in Bluefield, WV to Julie Farley and the late Russell Farley. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Blevins. In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Farley; sister, Teresa Byars (Michael); brother, Ron Farley (Chuck); a host of children: Ryan (Sheila), Jason (Nicci), Danielle "Nikki" (Reese), Joseph (Kimmie), Stephen (Candace), Catherine (Rebecca), and his Heathen Child, Nikki; a host of grandchildren: Joseph II, Cade, Madyson, Alyssa, Nathan, Riley, Dominic, Justin, Noah, Bella, Everett, Cole, and Libby June; a special woman, Sheila; special friends; Erica (Lee); and numerous other beloved friends and family. A Celebration of Life for his friends and family will be held Saturday. He will be missed dearly by everyone, especially his mother, sister, and wife. Ride high and fast Michael Lee Farley. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.