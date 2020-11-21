Campbell, David Kent
October 24, 1947 - November 17, 2020
David Kent Campbell, 73, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Forsyth County on October 24, 1947 to Billie Rierson and Juanita Cofer Campbell. He graduated from North Forsyth High School where he played baseball and basketball. He continued playing basketball at Gulf Coast Jr. College before joining the Air Force. During his time in the Air Force Kent was stationed at the Osan Air Base in South Korea and then the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. He later retired from Quality Oil. Kent was an avid sports fan and loved playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Jim Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jane Campbell; children, David (Katherine) Campbell, Adam Campbell, and Laura (Chris) Powers; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna Jane, Wilson, Henry, Amelia, and Gwenyth.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.