Binkley, Charlie Lee
July 27, 1938 - November 17, 2020
Charlie Lee Binkley, 82, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Charlie was born on July 27, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late William Evan Binkley and Rosie Thomas Binkley. Charlie was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Army's 75th infantry, 1st ranger Battalion, and fought bravely in the Battle of Ia Drang. For his service, he earned a Purple Heart, and upon discharge had achieved rank of First Sergeant E8. An avid golfer, he coordinated many trips to Myrtle Beach and beyond with his group of friends, affectionately known as 'Binkley's Ball Busters'. Charlie was a loving and dedicated partner to his wife Ellen for over 40 years, and together they rescued and raised a menagerie of extremely lucky cats. He was a pillar in his Sunday school class at Trinity Moravian Church, a founder of the children's LOGOS program and dear friend to many in the congregation there. A supportive father, a favorite uncle, and a beloved son-in-law, Charlie's family came first. He carried himself with a playful, open-minded acceptance that charmed most everyone he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ellen Binkley; and seven siblings. Surviving family includes his two daughters, Karliss Binkley and Charla Binkley; niece, Jamie Meares; brother-in-law, Ron Clark; true friend, Tammy Wallace; one sibling; godsons, Robert and Ryan Myers; his kitty Joe; and many other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Salem Moravian Graveyard with The Rev. John Jackman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.