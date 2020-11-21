Blackburn, Lois King
November 2, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Hamptonville
Lois Matilda King Blackburn of Hamptonville passed away Friday, November 20th, 2020. Ms. Blackburn was born November 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Eugene and Martha Brannon King. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice King Powers and Ruby King Reavis; a brother, Franklin King; and her best friend and ex-husband, Warren G. Blackburn. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ginger (Roger) Holt of Yadkinville; her grandsons, Ethan (Kayla) Collins of Boonville, Trace Collins of Yadkinville, and Trevor Collins of Yadkinville; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Branon Friends Meeting in Yadkinville, NC. Lois retired from Chatham Manufacturing Company with 42 years of service, and from Wal-mart of Elkin with 16 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and was the kind of friend everyone wishes for.
Lois will be available for viewing Saturday, Nov. 21st from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and Sunday, Nov. 22nd from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Branon Friends Meeting with Pastor Eric Morrison and Pastor Randy Quate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Lois will be remembered for her friendliness, craft abilities (making dolls, bows, and flower pins for all), and her beautiful smile.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Branon Friends Church, 1332 Branon Church Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Yadkin Nursing Center, 903 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center, Sharon Cave, Norma Chappell and Jessica Garza for the loving care given to Lois.
.
Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Blackburn family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.