Hendrix, Robert Lee
June 28, 1932 - November 19, 2020
ADVANCE – Mr. Robert Lee Hendrix, 88, of Hwy 801 South, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Davie County to the late Eddie Nathaniel and Annie Sidden Hendrix.
Mr. Hendrix was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict and retired from Western Electric. He was a servant of God serving in many capacities as a member of Fork Baptist Church. He had been Chairman of the Board of Deacons and had also taught Sunday school and RA's. He had been a volunteer with Fork Fire Department and enjoyed landscaping, yardwork, farming and raising his garden. He never met a stranger and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Mary Hendrix, Joyce Barney, Vernie Hendrix, Edith Long, Evelyn Fishel and Sarah Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Foster Hendrix of the home; three children, James Hendrix (Tanya) of Advance, Wayne Hendrix of Advance and Diane Green (Doug) of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Megan Howard (Jermey), Stacy Hendrix, Shelby Jefferies (Tanis) and Zach Green; three great-grandchildren, Ella Alexander, Jackson Howard and Makenzie Howard; two sisters, Lucy Carter of Lexington, and Annie Everhart of Advance; a brother, Vance Hendrix (Maxine) of Advance; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Garrett officiating.
Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Hendrix at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Memorials may be considered for Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028; or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.