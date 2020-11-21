Lewis, Earline Bullard
December 22, 1928 - November 17, 2020
Bertha Earline Bullard Lewis, 91, of Winston-Salem, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Forest Heights Senior Living Community. Mrs. Lewis was born in Forsyth County on December 22, 1928, to Berney and Bertha Binkley Lewis. Mrs. Lewis was the loving wife for 56+ years to John Ratledge Lewis, who died February 5, 2006. She was Mama/Mom to Barry (Linda) Lewis of Winston-Salem, Ron (Vickey) Lewis of Kernersville, and David Lewis of Winston-Salem. Earline was the beloved grandmother/grea-grandmother - MawMaw to John Nicholas "Nick" (Kim), Heidi and Tucker of Harrisburg and Emily of Winston-Salem. She is also survived by other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Arnold and Thurman. She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church for many years. Earline loved working in her yard and garden. She was a master in her kitchen and her family loved sharing holidays together. A graveside service celebrating her life will be conducted by the Rev. Ellen Strickland at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Forsyth Memorial Park on Old Yadkinville Highway. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.