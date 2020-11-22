West, MaryNell Meroney
May 9, 1935 - November 20, 2020
"And my life which is ending seems to be going on to an ending wonderful. And my music has a new melody like a birdsong in the night." East of Eden, John Steinbeck
MaryNell Meroney West died peacefully on Friday, 11/20/2020 at age 85 at the Babcock Health Center at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem. Much of the last 15 plus years she lived with grace with Alzheimer's disease. Our brave mother displayed joy, love, and a lot of singing as she progressed. Her long-term care by the staff at Salemtowne has been a joy to witness, helped us rest assured in her care, and we are deeply grateful, more than we can express, to her nurses and other supporting staff. We thank you from our hearts. Her beautiful, creative life brought her family and friends so much love and joy over the years. She was born on May 9, 1935, only child to Nell Binkley Meroney and John Meroney. She attended Ardmore Elementary and RJR High School. Among many high school accomplishments, the one she seemed to love most was playing the bass drum in the 'all girl drum line' at RJ with friends Jo Ann Helms and Miriam Todd, who lovingly visited her often. She was selected to attend Girls State and Girls Nation where she met and shook hands with President Truman, and MaryNell and her debating team partners were State Champions. She graduated from Woman's College (now UNC-G) where she was elected 1 out of 8 outstanding seniors. In high school, she met Bob West, they were married after college in 1957, and he and their 3 daughters were among the greatest joys of her life. For 25 years, she was a member of Messiah Moravian Church where she taught Sunday School and she and Bob were youth fellowship leaders for 15-20 years. Then, having been raised Methodist, MaryNell and Bob became members of Centenary Methodist where she was a member and devotion leader in Circle #8. She later had her devotions printed into two books which are in many of her friends' homes. She was a past president of the Junior Woman's Club, a member at the Brenner Children's Hospital and Greenbriar Garden Club. Most recently, MaryNell created the House of Westmary of which she was so proud. In 2008 in the months prior to their 50th wedding anniversary, living with Alzheimer's at home with Bob, she 'collaged' all that was beautiful in her life, making large collections of family and friends photos collages to place around her home for their all-day celebration with dear friends and family. Surviving is daughter, Shawn and husband Damian Hoffman, grandson John of Los Angeles, daughter Mary Water and her children Nathan, Daniel, and Marley Toben also of Carrboro, and daughter, Marcie West of Winston-Salem, and the much loved families - John Taylor (deceased) family and Mike Taylor family of South Carolina, who though cousins to MaryNell, were more like brothers. MaryNell's parents were both raised in the Methodist Children's Home and she was their only child, so it cannot be said enough that she saw so many dear friends and Bob's relatives as her 'family' over the years. Due to Covid, the family will have a private internment of ashes at Centenary Methodist. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Salemtowne Resident Assistance Fund, Attn: Development Office, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem, 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.