Dr James M. Peck
Peck, James M (Marty)

Age 78 -

Marty Peck of Winston-Salem died unexpectedly at home this week after complications from surgery.

He leaves behind his grieving wife, son and daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, stepson, and beloved dogs Coco and Scruffy.

Marty was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, but traveled the world working for a Japanese electronics company. As a physicist he had a keen interest in astronomy, was an avid reader and bridge player, and enjoyed completing "evil" sudokus. He was well known for his love of "dad" jokes, and was always happy to give a helping hand. He will be greatly missed.

According to Marty's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service or memorial. His ashes will be scattered by his family at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deepest sympathy goes out to Marty´s family. He was a valuable member of the Shepherd´s Center Singers Marty was kind, had a great sense of humor and always willing to lend a helping hand. Many times I asked him to help with setting up for choir rehearsals. He will be greatly missed. We all loved him.
Liz Graff Sanders
November 22, 2020
My heart is very heavy with learning of Marty's passing. He will leave a lasting impression on the Shepherd's Center Singers. His jokes, his unsolicited comments, his smile, his fun, the expressions on his face when he sang, the joy with which he sang, and his ever present helping hands to set-up for rehearsals and concerts were depended upon. He was a gift given to us and he'll be greatly missed by all who knew him. Thank you, dear, Marty.
Carmina Jenks
November 22, 2020