December 4, 1967 - November 11, 2020



Winston-Salem, NC - Todd Michael Thibault, age 53, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC.



Born in Burlington, VT on December 4th, 1967, Todd was the son of Bonnie Thibault and the late Lawrence Duffy. Todd graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, VT and obtained a Business degree from Champlain College in Burlington, VT. Shortly afterward, his love of skiing took him to Park City, UT, where he became a Manager at Park City's Cole Sports for 20 years, enjoying a career in outdoor sports retail. Todd then moved to Winston-Salem in 2007 and started Thibault Construction, building a second career in residential construction. He held a Building License from the North Carolina License Board of General Contractors and was renowned for the meticulous quality of his work. Todd was also an avid and successful hunter.



Todd was preceded in death by his biological father, Larry Duffy and faithful dog Jack, both of whom passed away recently.



Todd is survived by his mother, Bonnie Lee Thibault, of Winston-Salem; his sister Tracy Sainte Marie, two nephews, Nico Yohannes and Zachary Yohannes, and brother-in-law Daniel Yohannes, all of Winston-Salem; and step-father Michael Sainte Marie, of Telluride, CO. He is also survived by a sister Lisa A. Harnett of Burlington, VT, and his loving girlfriend Kim Johnson, of Winston-Salem. Finally, he is survived by his AA family, of which he was a proud and faithful 15-year member, and source of strength, love and compassion for many as a sponsor and friend.



As a result of COVID-19, a funeral will not be held for Todd. His body was laid at Salem Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in his name.



