Tuttle, Jeffrey Scott
June 27, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC – Jeffrey Scott Tuttle, 59, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home with his beloved family by his side.
Mr. Tuttle was born on June 27, 1961 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Phillip Eugene Tuttle and the late Linda Bodenhamer White. He was a butcher with Food Lion and previously with Harris Teeter for twenty years. He attended Nazareth Lutheran Church in Rural Hall, was an avid NASCAR fan, and his favorite driver was Kyle Busch. Jeffrey raced at Bowman Gray for three years in the Stadium Stock division.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirty three years, Robin Grubbs Tuttle; his step-father, Donald White; three daughters: Heather Tuttle, Samantha Pendleton and special friend Cole, and Ashley Ireland and husband Jeremy; a sister, Tonya Eastman and husband Donald; three brothers: Craig White, Shane Tuttle and Chris Tuttle; ten grandchildren: Andy, Richard, Scott, Mackenzie, Ali, Oscar, Kaley, Emily, Ayden, and Paisley, several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rhonda Lyons, J.R. Pendleton, and David Scott.
The family will receive friends and loved ones Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care and King Dialysis for the care and compassion they extended to Mr. Tuttle during his illness.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.