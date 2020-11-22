Dooley, Whitney Thomas



December 29, 1957 - October 30, 2020



Whitney Thomas Dooley (Whit), Missoula, Montana, died October 30, 2020. He was born December 29, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona to Janice Whitney and M. Thomas Dooley.



His childhood was spent in Tennessee and Alabama. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1975. He was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, English Honorary Fraternity, and Alpha Psi Omega, Honorary Theatre Fraternity.



He continued his studies at the University of Alabama with a fellowship in the Department of Theatre. In 1977, he appeared in "Lear", one of seven plays chosen by the National College Theatre Festival to perform at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.



Whit's love for music and performance arts continued throughout his life. He found humor in all things, and his wit was legendary. He knew a lot about a lot of things- a trivia master. He was handsome and gentle. He loved cats, dogs and hummingbirds.



He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Goodall. Surviving are parents, Jan and Tom Dooley, Winston Salem , NC; brother, Rus Dooley, Missoula, MT; sister, Amy McGuinn (Tom), Winston Salem, NC; nephew, Thomas McGuinn; nieces, Whitney Conrad, Ashley Liberko and Lauren Snyder; two great-nephews and five great-nieces.



He will be interred at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston Salem, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.