Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Whitney Thomas Dooley
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Dooley, Whitney Thomas

December 29, 1957 - October 30, 2020

Whitney Thomas Dooley (Whit), Missoula, Montana, died October 30, 2020. He was born December 29, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona to Janice Whitney and M. Thomas Dooley.

His childhood was spent in Tennessee and Alabama. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1975. He was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, English Honorary Fraternity, and Alpha Psi Omega, Honorary Theatre Fraternity.

He continued his studies at the University of Alabama with a fellowship in the Department of Theatre. In 1977, he appeared in "Lear", one of seven plays chosen by the National College Theatre Festival to perform at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Whit's love for music and performance arts continued throughout his life. He found humor in all things, and his wit was legendary. He knew a lot about a lot of things- a trivia master. He was handsome and gentle. He loved cats, dogs and hummingbirds.

He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Goodall. Surviving are parents, Jan and Tom Dooley, Winston Salem , NC; brother, Rus Dooley, Missoula, MT; sister, Amy McGuinn (Tom), Winston Salem, NC; nephew, Thomas McGuinn; nieces, Whitney Conrad, Ashley Liberko and Lauren Snyder; two great-nephews and five great-nieces.

He will be interred at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston Salem, NC.

Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory

1705 W. Broadway Missoula, MT 59808
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.