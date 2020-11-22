Hall, Brenda Ellen Wright
September 28, 1942 - November 20, 2020
KING
Brenda Ellen Wright Hall, 78, went home to be with her Lord Friday night November 20, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Brenda was born September 28, 1942 in Murphy County. She was a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church and was a retired nurse from Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Brault, and sister, Kimberly Romines.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Rev. James N. Hall, 2 children, Jamie Hall (Pamela) and Suzan Murphy, 5 grandchildren, Samuel Hall, Amber Hall-Miller, Patrick Farnam, Judah Hall and Ava Lavieen-Rose Hall, sister, Rosezane Anderson and brother, John Brault.
There will be a 2:00 PM Graveside Service held on Monday November 23, 2020 at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dean White officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
.
