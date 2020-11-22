Our memories go back to when Carlton was in high school & our families Lived across the hill from each other & my brothers would yell across to each other and meet to play basketball & such or "tin can hide" which we enjoyed. His sister, Vivian would come over or we would meet at the bottom of the hill at a branch to have a picnic. I will always remember the good times we had.He & his family we wonderful people.

Bobby & Earnestine J Boles November 22, 2020