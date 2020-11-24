Menu
Sylvia Lickar DeKeyser
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
DeKeyser, Sylvia Lickar

December 31, 1925 - November 20, 2020

Sylvia Annabelle Lickar DeKeyser of Winston-Salem, NC passed on November 20, 2020 after living a blessed and giving life of 94 years. Sylvia had the remarkable ability to gather friends wherever she resided. Her volunteer spirit, gracious sharing of her famous chocolate chip cookies, infectious laugh, and welcoming heart endeared so many to her throughout her life. A hole will be left in many hearts with her passing, but if you were fortunate enough to be touched by Sylvia's love of life you are a better person for it. Left to cherish her memory are four children: Gail Oswald (Robert) of Cary, NC; Glen DeKeyser (Beth) of Greenville, SC; Kurt Dekeyser (Diane Materna) of Warren, MI, and Jan Allison (Craig) of Winston-Salem. Numerous grandchildren and great-grands were a big piece of her loving heart. Sylvia will join her husband of 64 years, Karl DeKeyser, in their final resting place of Salisbury National Cemetery at a private family service in the spring. To honor Sylvia's memory, please savor moments with your family, share baked goods with your neighbors, or donate your time in a civic activity. Random acts of kindness are what we all need in the world right now.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
