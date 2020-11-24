Skowronski, Katherine Kimel
June 16, 1952 - November 22, 2020
Katherine Howell Kimel Skowronski, 68, passed away November 22, 2020. She was born June 16, 1952 to Douglas G. Kimel and Lucille L. Kimel in Winston-Salem. Katherine was educated in the local public schools, graduating from Parkland High School in 1970. She was a very pleasant, kind and patient person to all she came in contact with. Much of her spare time was spent enjoying and supporting her family along with working to beautify her yard. She had numerous plantings from multigenerational family gardens. Her professional career was largely spent working in local medical offices where she enjoyed helping and interacting with patients and providers. During her brief illness Katherine was blessed to have her identical twin sister Karen by her side, giving care only a skilled RN could offer. Katherine was predeceased by her husband Thomas Skowronski, her father Douglas Kimel and nephew Chip Kimel. She is survived by her daughter Amy Carter (Charlie), her grandson Mason for whom she provided child care since birth (self proclaimed "Granny Nanny"), mother Lucille Kimel, sister Karen Alderman (Bruce), brother Gray Kimel (Susan), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews (Aunt Boo Boo) and in laws. The family requests in lieu of flowers and cards memorial donations be made to Sunnyside Ministry 319 Haled Street Winston Salem, NC 27127. Our family also thanks Trellis for their help and support during this time. There will be a private family memorial. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
.
