Nutt, Melanie Gurdin



August 23, 1938 - November 21, 2020



Melanie Gurdin Nutt was born in Oklahoma City on August 23, 1938 to Joseph and Estelle Gurdin. She passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. She lived an amazing life that touched so many people. In 1957, she married Carl J. Nutt and for 63 years, they shared a life together and raised three children. She is survived by her husband, Carl, her three children, Camille Reese (Alan), Cecile Brody (Jeff), and Michael Nutt (Yaniv), seven grandchildren (Allison, Jordan, Kathryn, Stuart, Megan, Rachel, and Sarah), and two great grandchildren (Abbott and Laurel). She is also survived by her brother J.Barry Gurdin (Rita). Melanie took pride in the work that she accomplished at Wake Forest University School of Law. Her students were her second family and if you were to ask anyone that attended law school during her tenure, they would all tell you that the reason they chose Wake was Melanie's passion for the School and her students. She positively impacted numerous law students during the course of their time in law school. She helped them identify scholarships and fund their education. She served as a friend and mentor. She retired after 40 years of service. At the time of her retirement, The School of Law established a scholarship in her honor so that her legacy could continue.



She lived a full life and enjoyed many activities. She was a voracious reader, an avid bridge player, and a world traveler. She was a positive, upbeat person who always had a smile on her face. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, NC where a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Melanie Nutt Law Scholarship at Wake Forest University School of Law (Wake Forest University; Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.